Member Adam Samansky spoke to The Boston Business Journal about the FTC's proposal to ban noncompete agreements. Adam said, "There are steps companies can take now to protect their IP and get ready in case the proposed rule takes effect. It'd become all the more important to exercise good diligence."

Source

The Boston Business Journal

