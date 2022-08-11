Among a batch of significant changes to Colorado's employment laws passed this year, a major overhaul to the state's noncompete and restrictive covenant laws take effect Aug. 10. The revisions significantly impact how employers protect information like trade secrets, expand coverage to restrictive covenants much more broadly and significant alter exemptions and penalties. In this episode, Brownstein's Employment Group break down the background of the bill and the changes it brings.

Click here to read a related client alert about Colorado's new non-compete law.

