Enforceability, Issue Spotting Tools, and Best Practices to Protect Intellectual Capital

In the fourth installment of the 2022 Trade Secrets Webinar Series, Seyfarth attorneys will discuss restrictive covenants, including non-competes, non-solicitations, and NDAs. Learn best practices and practical tips companies can implement regarding restrictive covenant agreements.

Seyfarth attorneys Kate Perrelli, Matt Simmons, and Robyn Marsh will focus on the following during the presentation:

Sample restrictive covenants and whether they are enforceable

Issue spotting tools for enforceability and potential ramifications of unenforceable agreements

How to implement a new restrictive covenant agreement

Speakers

Kate Perrelli, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Matt Simmons, Senior Counsel, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Robyn Marsh, Associate, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

