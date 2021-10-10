To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this week's episode, Gavin McElroy and Jesse Klinger
discuss the implications of the Executive Order on Promoting
Competition in the American Economy for non-compete agreements that
limit worker mobility.
This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We
provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein &
Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not
be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or
omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which
they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent
clients in other jurisdictions.
President Biden is ramping up measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. He announced a series of new actions on September 9, 2021, including a plan to require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure...