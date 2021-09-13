ARTICLE

Welcome to In the Breakroom, a podcast series on hot topics related to employment law. On July 9, 2021, President Joe Biden issued the "Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy," which, among other things, seeks to limit noncompete agreements. In this episode, Bill Grob and Caren Marlowe address changes to the use of restrictive covenants following the presidential action, including noncompete and nonsolicitation agreements. The speakers also discuss the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act and analogous state laws, including California's and Florida's respective uniform trade secrets acts.

