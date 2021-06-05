On June 2, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST, Seyfarth partner Erik Weibust will take part in a panel discussion for Thomson Reuters' West LegalEdCenter on the ethical issues concerning non-competes, including:

What the lawyer exemption under Rule 5.6 of the Model Rules of Professional Conduct really means and how the confidentiality rules (Rule 1.6) and successive representation rules (Rule 1.9) affect the practical impact of Rule 5.6.

Traps for the unwary lawyer representing parties involved in noncompete matters, including whether you can ethically draft a noncompete for a company with a nationwide workforce, whether you can ethically draft a noncompete that is going to be used for its in terrorem effect, and whether you can—and should—represent both the new employer and the employee it just hired.

Erik will be joined on the panel, which is being moderated by Nicole Daly, by Russell Beck and Peter Steinmeyer.

Additional information and registration available here.

