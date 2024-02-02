self

Last month, the New York AG filed a lawsuit against Sirius XM Radio, alleging that the company "sells subscriptions that are easy to purchase, and extremely difficult to cancel." Consumers who want to cancel their subscriptions are forced to "undergo a lengthy and burdensome endurance contest that Sirius created and implemented as a strategy for keeping as many consumers from cancelling as possible."

