California Bans Hidden Fees (Podcast)
13 November 2023
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
As we posted yesterday, the FTC announced a proposed rule that
could fundamentally alter how businesses across industries
advertise prices and disclose fees to consumers. At around the same
time the FTC was preparing to announce the proposed rule,
California AG Rob Bonta was commenting about California's
efforts to ban hidden or "junk" fees, boasting
that "California now has the most effective piece of
legislation in the nation to tackle this problem. The price
Californians see will be the price they pay."
