California remains at the forefront of consumer litigation, enforcement and regulation. We are pleased to provide our 2021 Annual Overview of California's Unfair Competition Law ("UCL") and Consumers Legal Remedies Act ("CLRA").

The Annual Overview includes a comprehensive summary of both the state of the law and noteworthy recent developments. The law concerning the UCL and CLRA evolved significantly in 2021, most notably in the areas of arbitration, standing and equitable abstention. As in prior years, litigation under the UCL and the CLRA remained vigorous. We expect that 2022 will continue to show high levels of activity in this area of the law.

Download the article below or click here to request a bound copy.

Related Files & Links

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.