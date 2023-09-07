Worldwide:
Webinar: Understanding The Intersection Of Consumer Protection And Artificial IntelligenceUnderstanding The Intersection Of Consumer Protection And Artificial Intelligence
07 September 2023
Steptoe & Johnson
The Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Financial Protection,
along with other US regulatory agencies, issued a joint statement
pledging to uphold America's commitment to the core principles
of fairness, equality, and justice as emerging automated systems,
including those sometimes marketed as "artificial
intelligence" or "AI," become increasingly common in
our daily lives. Please join Steptoe attorneys Tod Cohen, Eric
Berman and Steve Freeland for an interactive webinar that will
discuss:
" The intersection of consumer protection statutes and
AI;
" Digital redlining; and
" Compliance tips to help you keep consumers' data
safe
Please join us for this informative session by registering using
the link below.
the link below.
