Join experts from Cooley's International Products Law team as they provide updates and insight from both the US and Europe on the concept of Modern Product Liability. This fresh take on the expanding product regulatory and product liability landscape will help product manufacturers, distributers and retailers understand and navigate this increasingly high stakes area of business risk. The team will look to cover as much ground as possible with a series of engaging presentations on the following topics:

Drivers of change – considering why product liability and compliance risks are changing so rapidly around the world

Trending up – looking at recent trends in US product liability and mass tort litigation for consumers

Turning tides – the wave of regulatory reforms confronting product manufacturers in Europe

Intervention/interrogation/investigation – trends in CPSC enforcement

Redefining old concepts – new approaches to safety, compliance, and responsibility

Paving the way – a practical toolkit for product manufacturers for managing international risk

