COVID has accelerated trends relating to the sale of products and services online, from formerly brick-and-mortar-only retailers moving online to product manufacturers creating their own online sales websites or deciding which online platform to offer their products. In this unique virtual event, our panel of experts will provide guidance on the wide range of issues facing a company considering the new and evolving business model.

Topics

Adverse event/incident reporting

Artificial intelligence in auto-reviewing content

Auto-renewal laws (FTC and various states)

Data transfer between website hosting and product shipper

Editing/moderating of reviews

Endorsements by influencers/celebrities

Enforceability of online terms

Indemnification in selling agreements

Liability allocation between online retailers and suppliers

Online user reviews

Privacy and data security considerations, including rights requests and notices

