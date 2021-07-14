COVID has accelerated trends relating to the sale of products and services online, from formerly brick-and-mortar-only retailers moving online to product manufacturers creating their own online sales websites or deciding which online platform to offer their products. In this unique virtual event, our panel of experts will provide guidance on the wide range of issues facing a company considering the new and evolving business model.
Topics
- Adverse event/incident reporting
- Artificial intelligence in auto-reviewing content
- Auto-renewal laws (FTC and various states)
- Data transfer between website hosting and product shipper
- Editing/moderating of reviews
- Endorsements by influencers/celebrities
- Enforceability of online terms
- Indemnification in selling agreements
- Liability allocation between online retailers and suppliers
- Online user reviews
- Privacy and data security considerations, including rights requests and notices
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.