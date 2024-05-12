Court Finds That Sunshine Reveals Puffery (Podcast)

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Court Finds that Sunshine Reveals Puffery

Apple SoundCloud Spotify

Two consumers walked into supermarkets on a mission to find "nutritious, healthy snacks" that "would not likely increase [their] risk of disease" and later walked out with Fruit Bowls in Gel, Fruit Bowls in Juice, Canned Fruit in Juice, Canned Fruit in Heavy Syrup, Canned Fruit in Light Syrup, and Canned Fruit Juice. Perhaps those wouldn't be your first choices, given that mission statement, but the consumers were swayed, in part, by Dole's "promise to provide everyone, everywhere with good nutrition."

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...reveals-puffery

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.