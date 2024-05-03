Retail sales increased by 0.2% from Q4 '23 to Q1 '24 and surged 0.7% in March, surpassing expectations. Despite high interest rates and persistent inflation, consumer spending remains robust due to strong income growth relative to debt and new job opportunities. While sentiment is up 20% compared to the end of 2023, recent downward trends suggest concerns about the Fed's ability to control inflation. With CPI up 0.9% compared to the previous quarter, the Fed may delay rate reductions. E-commerce and general retailer sectors continue to thrive, both up over 1.5% as consumers prioritize essential, while spending on Personal Health and Home & Garden have both declined by more than2.5%.

Consumer spending remains robust

Consumer sentiment rises

Strong income growth relative to debt

