QoQ median revenue and EBITDA trended up for Health & Beauty, Home & Outdoor, and Apparel & Luxury, although it remained flat or trended down for Food & Beverage, Durables, and Packaging. Post-pandemic, consumers continue to prioritize personal health and wellness products, but inflation has pushed them to opt for more affordable food and beverage options—or forgo larger purchases altogether, unless on promotion. As we move forward in 2024, companies will need to creatively rethink how they grow their top lines as consumer spending remains in flux. If prices can't increase much further, where will companies look for growth in 2024?

On a monthly basis, AlixPartners charts sales, sentiment and supply chains in consumer-facing businesses. Learn more about the Consumer Products Corner newsletter and read previous articles, here.

