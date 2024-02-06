The Intellectual Property & Technology Law Journal published the article "California's New Right to Repair Law: Rules for Electronics Repair" in their February 2024 issue co-authored by Laura Brenner and Olivia Schwartz. The article outlines the Right to Repair law and its impact on states outside of California, along with potential implications nationally.

Laura is a shareholder in Reinhart's Litigation Practice and chair of the Commercial and Competition Law Group. She advises clients on business transactions, commercial contracts and litigation, including distribution law claims and competition law issues.

Olivia is an attorney in Reinhart's Litigation Practice, where she represents clients in a variety of legal matters, including complex commercial, contract and intellectual property disputes. She is also an active member of Reinhart's pro bono program, having represented pro bono clients in various substantive areas and phases of litigation.

