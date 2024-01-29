When it comes to UK consumer law, some big changes are coming. The changes are to be found less in the substance - though there are some important changes to the substance too - and more in the regulators' powers.

That might sound wishy-washy, but at every B2C company, the C-Suite will be talking much more about compliance... if they aren't already!

This session will explore the fundamental changes to consumer law proposed in the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill (DMCC), including the breakthrough proposals:

Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) may be able to directly to impose huge fines for breaches of consumer law, of up to 10% of global turnover

Tightening of the general prohibitions on unfair commercial practices, in particular contravention of the requirements of professional diligence

Important new rules around subscriptions.

I will be chairing the session, and I'll be joined by my colleagues Alex Meloy and Fleur Chenevix-Trench from our fantastic Digital, Commerce and Creative team, and guest speaker Anna Medvinskaia,a barrister atGough Square Chambers, a leading chambers for consumer law.

