Retailer to Pay $10 Million to settle Pricing Claims
Lawsuits challenging how companies advertise sales are on the rise. In this year alone, we've posted about a lawsuit over a grocer's BOGO offers, a lawsuit over a major retailer's frequent sales, and a large settlement over another retailer's sale practices. This week brought news of a new $10 million settlement in a lawsuit alleging that SelectBlinds' sale practices violated California law.
