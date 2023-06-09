The impact of generative AI on consumer prices is not straightforward and can vary depending on various factors. Here are a few considerations:

Production Efficiency: Generative AI can enhance production processes, leading to increased efficiency and reduced costs. By automating certain tasks and generating designs, models, or content, businesses may be able to streamline their operations, resulting in cost savings. This increased efficiency could potentially lead to lower prices for consumers. Innovation and Customization: Generative AI has the potential to enable greater innovation and customization in products and services. It can generate unique designs, personalized recommendations, or tailored experiences for consumers. While this may increase the value provided to consumers, it could also lead to higher prices for customized or premium offerings. Intellectual Property and Licensing: Generative AI can assist in creating new works, such as music, art, or literature. This raises questions about intellectual property rights and licensing fees. If generative AI is used to create proprietary content, businesses may charge higher prices to recoup their investment in AI technology and protect their intellectual property. Market Competition: The adoption of generative AI by businesses could lead to increased competition and market saturation in certain industries. This competition might drive prices down as companies strive to attract and retain customers. On the other hand, if generative AI provides a significant competitive advantage to a particular business or if there are few players utilizing the technology, prices may not decrease significantly. Operational Costs and Investments: While generative AI has the potential to improve efficiency and reduce costs in the long run, there can be substantial initial investments and ongoing operational costs associated with implementing and maintaining the technology. These costs could be passed on to consumers through higher prices, at least in the short term.

Ultimately, the impact of generative AI on consumer prices will depend on a complex interplay of these factors, along with industry-specific dynamics, market forces, and regulatory considerations. It's challenging to make a definitive prediction, as different industries and businesses may experience varying effects on prices due to the adoption of generative AI.

Software companies are already arming their product portfolios with new generative AI offerings. Software-as-a-service firms, for example, are using it to open opportunities for upselling and cross-selling product and increasing their customer retention and expansion, the authors note. They see multiple ways that such businesses can leverage generative AI for growth: 1) through new production and application releases, 2) by charging premiums for AI-integrated offerings, and 3) by increasing prices over time as existing products are supplemented with AI-enabled features and prove their value to customers www.goldmansachs.com/...

