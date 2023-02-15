For the 26+ years I served at the FTC, the agency always described itself as a "law enforcement agency," not a "regulator." That's because the FTC spent most of its resources on enforcing the FTC Act and other laws passed by Congress, not creating new regulations on its own. While it would be an exaggeration to say that the FTC has become a regulator in the mold of the federal banking agencies or CFPB, Chair Khan is certainly pushing the FTC in that direction. Indeed, the agency's rulemaking activity has dramatically increased under her tenure.

From "Whack-a-Mole" to "Rule-a-Palooza"

What explains the change? For one thing, the FTC majority believes that the FTC's former way of operating (which it often describes as "case-by-case enforcement" or even "whack-a-mole") hasn't adequately protected consumers and competition, warranting the creation of stricter, broader rules for the entire marketplace. For another, in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision in AMG (holding that the FTC can't obtain monetary relief under Section 13(b)), the FTC is increasingly relying on other legal tools to get money – notably, alleging rule violations wherever possible, which enables the FTC to seek civil penalties and/or consumer redress. Hence the desire for more rulemaking, or what Commissioner Wilson has described (in strongly worded dissents) as a "Rule-a-Palooza."

Wide Variety (New vs. Amended Rules, Mag-Moss vs. APA)

Some of the FTC's rulemakings would create brand new rules using the FTC's authority (under Section 18 of the FTC Act) to define and prohibit "unfair or deceptive" practices. In the past, as we discuss here, this type of rulemaking (often called "Mag-Moss" rulemaking) has proved to be lengthy and cumbersome due to the multiple steps that Congress added in the 70s and 80s to reign in perceived overreach by the FTC. Such steps include two rounds of comments (an Advance Notice of Public Rulemaking or ANPRM and a Notice of Public Rulemaking or NPRM) and, in many cases, public hearings. In addition, because Mag-Moss rulemakings are initiated by the FTC without specific direction from Congress, they also tend to be controversial – especially when they are as broad and ambitious as some of the FTC's current proposals are.

Other rulemakings would amend existing rules, using Mag-Moss (for rules originally developed that way) or the more streamlined procedures of the Administrative Procedures Act (APA) (for rulemakings specifically authorized by Congress). Notably, in many of the FTC's pending proceedings, there's still time to submit comments and potentially shape the final rule.

Key Rulemakings to Watch

Below, I provide a list of some the FTC's more significant pending rulemakings. This is by no means a complete list of the FTC's regulatory activity, but it highlights the FTC's most prominent and/or broad-ranging proposals. This list also omits the FTC's many guidance documents (such as the "Green Guides" and Health Claims Guidance, discussed here and here), which provide interpretations of existing law but don't carry the enforcement weight of a rule. For a more complete list of the FTC's rulemakings and related activity, consult the FTC's regulatory review calendar (showing the FTC's schedule for reviewing existing rules), as well as its list of federal register notices (which includes new rulemaking proposals).

Similarly, the FTC hasn't taken action on it 2020 review of the Health Breach Notification Rule, likely because it has found it easier to advance a broad interpretation of the rule through a policy statement, business guidance, and a recent high-profile settlement.

As noted above, there's still time to affect the outcome of some of these rulemakings by submitting a comment to the FTC. In the meantime, we'll be tracking these proceedings and highlighting key developments here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.