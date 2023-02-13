The dynamic and evolving retail environment continues to present retailers with challenging and potentially profitable e-commerce opportunities. Retailers' omnichannel strategies must focus on efforts to acquire and connect with consumers who increasingly view shopping as a blended experience of online and in-store activity. Retailers must look for ways to connect and measure success as customers transition from brick-and-mortar stores to an all-embracing omnichannel experience.

The fluctuation of store closures over the last few years—and the business landscape moving forward—illustrates the strategic importance of active portfolio management and a strategic plan for integration of online and store-based shopping.

This article was originally published in the Journal of Corporate Renewal (JCR), the official publication of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA).

