Summary

Consumer Sentiment fell 16.3% YOY in December, with all components of the index down YOY; MTM the index rose slightly, a positive shift for retailers looking to drive December sales

Consumers have less spending power and are dipping into savings / extending credit to cover the gap; personal savings was down 2.3% in October, and revolving credit debt continues to climb, increasing 15.2% in October

Retail sales (excl. autos/parts/gas stations) increased 6.7%% in November, slightly exceeding the Core Inflation rate of 6%; sales were down .2% over previous month totals

Sales growth is still not keeping up with Inflation, which is driving increased inventory levels

Despite this consumers have returned to dinning out, while they continue to buy online at the same rate.

Labor challenges continue as unemployment remains low, but job openings remain high, especially in accommodations and restaurants

Q3 GDP increase was revised upward to 2.9 percent; the increase over Q2 was attributed to increases in exports and consumer spending that were partly offset by a decrease in housing investment

The Consumer Price Index increased 7.1% in November and Core CPI increased 6.0%; transportation, fuel, and food at home (groceries) continue to drive the overall index, although the rate of increase has slowed across the board Retail gas prices continue to drop; the average U.S. price as of 12/12 (all Grades) was $3.35

Supply chain costs continue to ease; general freight trucking is 5.3% below the 2-year high in March 2022; container freight rates continue to decline

Retailers continue to focus on deep promotions and markdowns to move excess inventory into the final days of the holidays, as well as broad clearance sales after; combined discounts and rising costs will exude pressure on Q4 earnings

Key Consumer Metrics

Consumer Sentiment Index

Consumer Sentiment fell 16.3% YOY in December, with all components of the index down YOY; on a month-to-month basis the index did rise slightly, a positive shift for retailers looking to drive December sales

