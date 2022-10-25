The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection announced that it reached a settlement with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, resolving allegations that the ice cream company's retail stores refused to accept cash for purchases in violation of NYC's Cashless Ban Law. As part of the settlement, Van Leeuwen agreed to comply with the law and to pay $33,000 in civil penalties.

In announcing the settlement, NYC Mayor Eric Adams said, ""Cash is king, which is why the Cashless Ban Law was passed to protect the unbanked and underbanked in our city. We will not allow any business to take advantage of this vulnerable population or penalize customers just for wanting to use cash to pay for things. This agreement will not only ensure that those who patronize Van Leeuwen will now have the option of paying in cash, but, more importantly, it sends a clear message that those who repeatedly violate this law will be held accountable."

Since late 2020, NYC has prohibited food stores and retail establishments from refusing to accept payment in cash from consumers. Stores can refuse to accept cash, however, if they provide a machine on premises which converts cash to prepaid cards without charge. Stores are also allowed not to accept bills denominated about $20. The law also prohibits businesses from charging a higher price for using a credit card.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.