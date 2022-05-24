ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Recently Georgia Attorney General Carr warned consumers of potential price gouging of baby formula and related scams. He notes price gouging protections are in effect there until at least June 14, 2022 due to a state of emergency caused by supply chain disruptions. Attorney General Carr also noted problems with inflation and gas prices.

Later in the week these concerns were echoed in a House Judiciary Committee meeting addressing in part "Combatting Corporate Profiteering." State representatives raised concerns on prices in these same industries of oil and formula, for instance. We have already also seen states inquire about gas prices. So, Georgia likely is not the only state scrutinizing prices as we encounter continued supply chain issues and

https://www.adlawaccess.com/2022/05/articles/formula-price-gouging/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.