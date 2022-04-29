Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed "new rules to combat international scam robocall campaigns from entering American networks through gateway providers - the on-ramps for international call traffic."

The FCC's April 27, 2022, News Release described the proposal as "part of the Chairwoman's agenda to close the avenues by which robocall scammers are using gateway providers to circumvent accountability and reach American consumers."

If adopted by the FCC at the agency's May 19, 2022 meeting, the proposed rules would "require gateway providers to participate in robocall mitigation, including blocking efforts, take responsibility for illegal robocall campaigns on their networks, cooperate with FCC enforcement efforts, and quickly respond to efforts to trace illegal robocalls to their source."

Further, "[u]nder the proposed Report and Order, non-compliance by a gateway provider would result in that provider being removed from the Robocall Mitigation Database and subject to mandatory blocking by other network participants, essentially ending its ability to operate."

According to the News Release, the proposal also includes a "Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to seek comment on a requirement to expand robocall mitigation requirements for U.S.-based intermediate providers."

Under current normal FCC practice, the agency can be expected to release a draft of the proposal on April 28, 2022.

