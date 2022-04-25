ARTICLE

In January, we posted that Fashion Nova had agreed to settle an FTC complaint alleging that the company's practice of suppressing negative reviews on its site “deprives consumers of potentially useful information and artificially inflates the product's average star rating” in violation of Section 5 of the FTC Act. According the FTC's complaint, the company would automatically post four- and five-star reviews, but failed to post any review with a lower rating for about four years.

