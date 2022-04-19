The CFPB has "signaled that they do have some concerns about the product and in particular ... around the cost that may not be so clear to consumers," Partner Allen Denson tells S&P Global Market Intelligence regarding increased regulatory scrutiny for buy-now-pay-later loan programs — short-term, small-size, interest-free installment financing options available to consumers when making a purchase.

Originally published by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

