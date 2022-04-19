self

Hosted by Simone Roach

ICYMI, the White House's 2023 budget proposal includes $490 million for the FTC, reflecting a substantial increase ($139 million) over the FTC's current budget of $351 million. To support this proposal, the FTC recently submitted a budget justification to Congress providing details about the need for the increase and how the funds would be spent. Our brief review of the FTC's submission turned up some interesting insights:

https://www.adlawaccess.com/2022/04/articles/takeaways-from-the-ftcs-2023-budget-proposal/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.