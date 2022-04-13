ARTICLE

Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced on April 7, 2022, that “five more state Attorneys General are partnering with the FCC in robocall investigations.” As a result, a majority of states (some 27 plus the District of Columbia) have now signed Memoranda of Understanding (“MOU”) with the FCC's Enforcement Bureau.

The most recent additions to the list are Alaska, California, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and the State of Washington. The Commission also announced that it had built upon an existing MOU with Ohio. Chairwoman Rosenworcel further reported that the Commission had “reached out to the remaining states to invite them to establish their own bi-lateral robocall investigation partnership.”

The FCC's News Release described that “during investigations, both the FCC's Enforcement Bureau and state investigators seek records, talk to witnesses, interview targets, examine consumer complaints, and take other critical steps to build a record against possible bad actors. These partnerships can provide critical resources for building cases and preventing duplicative efforts in protecting consumers and businesses nationwide.”

