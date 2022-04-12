self

Now that the first quarter of 2022 has ended, we thought we would point out the most popular episodes of the Ad Law Access Daily Podcast so far this year. This episode covers our most popular episode so far this year based on Jessica Rich's January 10 blog post, "The FTC's Magnuson-Moss Rulemaking Process - Still an Uphill Climb."

Blog Post - https://www.adlawaccess.com/?s=The+FTC%E2%80%99s+Magnuson-Moss+Rulemaking+Process+%E2%80%93+Still+an+Uphill+Climb

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.