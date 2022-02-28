The FTC summarized its enforcement-related activities concerning the Equal Credit Opportunity Act ("ECOA"). The FTC letter was a response to a request by the CFPB which intends to use the information in preparing the CFPB's 2021 Annual Report to Congress.

In the report, the FTC highlighted:

the different ways that consumer problems affect communities of color;

the continued support of military consumers;

participation as a member in the Interagency Task Force on Fair Lending to share information and discuss policy issues; and

participation as a member in the Interagency Fair Lending Methodologies Working Group to show information on the methods used in the enforcement of and supervision for compliance with fair lending laws, including the ECOA.

