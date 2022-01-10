Tune in to this episode when our host, Mary Vandenack, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver and her guest, Reid Trautz, Sr. Director of the AILA Practice and Professionalism Center, discuss the factors and trends that are changing the practice of law. What are consumers expecting, how will services be delivered, are regulations changing, what's the latest legal technology including paralegal chatbots, how does a law firm future proof their practice and how do you get started with innovation. All these topics and more are covered in this podcast so listen in for the keys to a successful transition.

Originally published October 19, 2021 .

