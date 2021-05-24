United States:
The Future Of Consumer Redress After Supremes Rule In AMG Capital Management V. FTC (Podcast)
24 May 2021
BakerHostetler
In a highly anticipated recent Supreme Court decision in the
case of AMG Capital Management v. FTC, the court ruled in favor of
putting the brakes on consumer redress and the commission's
ability to protect consumers from unfair or deceptive practices in
the marketplace. BakerHostetler partner Randy Shaheen discusses the
ramifications.
Questions and Comments: rshaheen@bakerlaw.com
Listen to the episode.
