In a highly anticipated recent Supreme Court decision in the case of AMG Capital Management v. FTC, the court ruled in favor of putting the brakes on consumer redress and the commission's ability to protect consumers from unfair or deceptive practices in the marketplace. BakerHostetler partner Randy Shaheen discusses the ramifications.

