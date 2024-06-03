ARTICLE
3 June 2024

Ankura Monthly Economic Indicators Overview [May 2024]

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

United States Consumer Protection
Consumer debt continues to climb. Total household debt rose by $184 billion to reach $17.69 trillion; mortgage balances increased by $190 billion to $12.44 trillion, while balances on auto loans climbed $9 billion to $1.62 trillion. Consumer sentiment plunged about 13% in May, following a period of relative stability for the past three months; the steep decline of 10 index points marks a statistically significant drop and brings sentiment to its lowest level in six months.

April retail sales increased by 3.5% and most key retail segments experienced year-over-year (YOY) sales. The major segments with increases were non-store (online) retailers and food services and dining establishments.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.4% over the last 12 months; Core CPI increased 3.6% over the year. Housing and motor fuel rose; combined, these two indexes contributed over 70% of the monthly increase in the index for all items.

Download the full report here.

