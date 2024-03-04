United States:
Ankura Monthly Economic Indicators Overview [February 2024]
04 March 2024
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
In January, U.S. consumer outlook saw a significant rise in the
University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey, with sentiment up
by 21.7%, the highest since July 2021. Consumer credit continues to
climb, hitting another record high of $17.5 trillion. Retail sales
rose slightly but below the rate of inflation, with food and dining
one of the bright spots (again) showing a notable increase.
However, hard goods, sporting goods, electronics, and department
stores segments were big decliners in January.
