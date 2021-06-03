In January, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released a comprehensive report with over a hundred recommendations to improve consumer protection in financial markets. Partner William MacLeod, who was a member of the CFPB, is featured in the June edition of The Banking Law Journal.



In his article, MacLeod offers a guide to the more important recommendations and finding for researchers and policymakers who would like to find particular subjects of interest contained in a report released recently by the Consumer Financial Protection



You can read the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.