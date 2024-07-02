ARTICLE Lien And Bond Claims In July 2024: Dates To Remember GR Gray Reed & McGraw LLP More Contributor A full-service Texas law firm with offices in Dallas, Houston and Waco, Gray Reed provides legal services to companies ranging from start-up to Fortune 100 as well as high net worth individuals. For more information, visit www.grayreed.com. Use this guide as a reference when filing lien and bond claim notices for the month of July. If you have any questions about the lien and bond claim process, don't hesitate...

Authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.