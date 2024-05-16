ARTICLE
16 May 2024

Jason Smith And Teddie Arnold Co-Author Updated "United States - Construction" Chapter In 2024 Legal 500: Country Comparative Guides

Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Contributor
United States Real Estate and Construction
Jason Smith and Teddie Arnold, partners in Seyfarth's Washington, DC office, have co-authored an updated "United States – Construction" chapter in the 2024 edition of The Legal 500: Country Comparative Guides. Seyfarth continues to participate as an exclusive contributor for this comprehensive overview of construction-specific laws and regulations in the United States. Topics covered include, but are not limited to, requirements and obligations, permits and licencing, procurement, financing and security, and disputes, as well as insight and opinion on current challenges and opportunities. To access and download a copy of the chapter, click here.

