James Newland To Speak At The 2024 ACI-NA/ACC/AGC Airport Construction Strategy Summit

With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
On Tuesday, May 14, James Newland, partner in Seyfarth's
Construction practice and co-chair of the International Dispute
Resolution group, will speak in a panel discussion on
"Becoming an Owner, Designer, or Contractor of Choice" at
the 2024 ACI-NA/ACC/AGC Airport Construction Strategy Summit in
Chicago.
The panel will discuss the key characteristics of successful
airport capital project partners. The summit features other panel
discussions on topics such as airport project delivery systems and
construction, and provides attendees networking opportunities and a
tour of recent capital projects at Chicago-O'Hare International
Airport.
Panel Participants
Linda Konrath, HKA
James Newland, Seyfarth Shaw
Chris George, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority
