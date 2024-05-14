James Newland To Speak At The 2024 ACI-NA/ACC/AGC Airport Construction Strategy Summit

On Tuesday, May 14, James Newland, partner in Seyfarth's Construction practice and co-chair of the International Dispute Resolution group, will speak in a panel discussion on "Becoming an Owner, Designer, or Contractor of Choice" at the 2024 ACI-NA/ACC/AGC Airport Construction Strategy Summit in Chicago.

The panel will discuss the key characteristics of successful airport capital project partners. The summit features other panel discussions on topics such as airport project delivery systems and construction, and provides attendees networking opportunities and a tour of recent capital projects at Chicago-O'Hare International Airport.

Panel Participants

Linda Konrath, HKA

James Newland, Seyfarth Shaw

Chris George, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority

Dwight H. Pullen, Jr., AECOM

Iana Tassada Stuard, JE Dunn Construction

For more information and to register, click here.

