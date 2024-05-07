ARTICLE

For HKA infrastructure delivery director and National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) board director Lisa Martello, a career in project management has fuelled her desire to be the change she wants to see in the construction industry.

In the construction industry, machinery operators and site surveyors are usually the most visible on a site, but a large-scale project won't come together without a manager at the helm.

Having built a career in the UK and Australia within construction project management, focused mainly on rail transport, Lisa is using her position to advocate for women and minority inclusion within the industry as well as for more empathetic and supportive leadership.

"Project management is my passion; it's always been the job that I loved," Martello says.

Originally published 24th November 2023

