To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
It's beyond guidance. It's a strategy. Why reinvent the
wheel when you have his expert coaching insight? Randy Stanbury is
a 2-time Amazon #1 Best Selling Author, Speaker, Coach and Growth
Specialist for Builders and Remodelers.
After selling his core business for an industry high multiple in
2017, he founded his passion project, 4 Level Coach, to educate and
guide Builders on how to Grow & Scale with the Ultimate Freedom
of Time & Money.
The Quit Getting Screwed Construction Podcast: Video
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
"I did not agree to do the electrical work. I never agree to do the electrical work." That's what Josh from Super Door Subcontractor told me after the general contractor on his community college project...