United States: Episode 130: Can I Stop Working If I Have Not Been Paid? (Podcast)

Be proactive about protecting your construction business with solid contract agreements. The answer isn't cut and dry, but attorney and owner of Cromeens Law Firm Karalynn clears it up so you know when and how to discontinue work on a crummy deal. Don't get screwed on your next agreement.

