ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

This webinar will discuss the legal requirements of California's "Balcony Bills" (Senate Bills 326 and 721) and provide practical technical guidance on the process of complying with the Bills to ensure your multifamily properties are safe and compliant.

Presented by:

Erinn Contreras, Partner, Sheppard Mullin

Melissa Freeling, Associate, Sheppard Mullin

Chris Geier, Vice President, Regional Manager, Marx|Okubo

Sandy Blair, Vice President, Regional Manager, Marx|Okubo

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.