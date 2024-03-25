HB24-1152

Summary

Bill 24-1152 creates additional requirements for accessory dwelling units. First, the bill creates requirements for "subject jurisdictions" and "supportive jurisdictions." A subject jurisdiction is a municipality with 1,000 or more people or a portion of a county within a census designated space with more than ten thousand people, and it must be within an area of a metropolitan planning organization. This bill creates multiple new requirements and limitations for subject jurisdictions, such as subject jurisdictions are required to allow one accessory dwelling unit as an accessory use to a single-unit detached dwelling where the subject jurisdiction allows single-unit detached dwellings. This bill also provides a fee reduction and encouragement grant, and various programs supporting accessory dwelling units for residents in supportive jurisdictions (jurisdictions that submit a report to qualify as a support jurisdiction). Additionally, this bill prohibits planned unit developments from enacting stricter restrictions on accessory dwelling units than what local laws provides for outside of the planned unit development. Similarly, this bill prohibits as void against public policy, any prohibition or extensive regulation of accessory dwelling units by a unit owners' association in a supportive jurisdiction.

Legislative Updates

[Hearing: February 27 @ 1:30 PM in Room Old State Library]

2024-01-30 / Introduced

Introduced In House - Assigned to Transportation, Housing & Local Government

