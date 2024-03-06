United States:
Construction Dispute Management Capabilities (Video)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Construction Dispute Management Capabilities
WilmerHale Partners Brent Gurney and Andy Cohn discuss the
firm's capabilities related to managing difficult construction
disputes.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from United States
Understanding Construction Law
Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC
As property owners, developers, contractors, construction managers, subcontractors, design professionals, engineers, and lenders can attest...