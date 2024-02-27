How can you leverage your company's culture to drive more success? Tommy Cole, vice president of McFarlin Stanford, shares the keys you need to unlock your business growth potential. From building a strong blueprint to retaining an excited workforce, he breaks down the importance of consistent team and client communication in your day to day operations.

The Quit Getting Screwed Construction Podcast: Video

