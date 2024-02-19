The Colorado Water Quality Control Division will not issue any new COR400000 construction stormwater discharge certifications in March 2024. The current COR400000 general permit will be renewed effective April 1, 2024. Applicants interested in filing a new permit application under the current COR400000 general permit must apply no later than February 29, 2024. Any new permit applications submitted in March 2024 will be held and processed after the renewal permit takes effect on April 1, 2024. Projects wishing to begin construction at any point during March and early April should submit their permit application immediately. Read more...

