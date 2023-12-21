Nathan A. Cohen, managing partner of P&A's Los Angeles office, authored "Identifying and Mitigating Risk in an Ever-Changing Construction Market" for the Engineering News-Record's Law & Risk Mitigation Today II issue. This article highlights practical and equitable approaches to determining the most effective ways to price and mitigate risks associated with construction projects.

The full article can be read here.

Nate is also featured in an article in the magazine where he briefly highlights the steps involved in early dispute resolution. He emphasizes the importance of understanding and following the terms of a construction contract.

Read his response here.

