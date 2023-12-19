ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In a value-packed episode of this series, Karalynn chats about the power of auto-suggestion and specialized knowledge from the amazing book, Think and Grow Rich by Napolean Hill. From Henry Ford to Thomas Edison, listen and learn from the founders of industry that figured out the keys to success for you. Tap into your subconscious mind and reap the benefits in your construction business and beyond!

Listen to Part 1 in Episode 97: Think and Grow Rich Part 1 here: https://thecromeenslawfirm.com/podcast/episode-97-think-and-grow-rich-part-1/

Listen to Part 2 in Episode 99: Think and Grow Rich Part 2 here: https://thecromeenslawfirm.com/podcast/episode-99-think-grow-rich-part-2/

The Quit Getting Screwed Construction Podcast: Video

self

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.