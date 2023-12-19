How did she gain more than 44K LinkedIn followers? Guest Donna Serdula gives it to you straight. She's the founder and president of Vision Board Media, a professional branding company that helps individuals and companies tell their unique stories on LinkedIn and beyond. Her networking methodology can catapult your connections and create new opportunities for your construction business.

The Quit Getting Screwed Construction Podcast: Video

